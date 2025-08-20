 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Benedict Browne named style director at MR PORTER

MR-PORTER
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
MR PORTER has appointed Benedict Browne as style director. Benedict will lead the Style department and oversee styling across campaign, editorial, product and video.

Benedict has written for MR PORTER for the last five years while also contributing to a range of premium menswear titles and brands across styling, writing and consultancy. He has also previously worked as style editor at The Jackal and The Rake.

Benedict Browne Mr Porter

