Benedict Browne named style director at MR PORTER
MR PORTER has appointed Benedict Browne as style director. Benedict will lead the Style department and oversee styling across campaign, editorial, product and video.
Benedict has written for MR PORTER for the last five years while also contributing to a range of premium menswear titles and brands across styling, writing and consultancy. He has also previously worked as style editor at The Jackal and The Rake.
