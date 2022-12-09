 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Bethan Grylls joins Food Manufacture

Food Manufacture
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

William Reed Business Media has appointed Bethan Grylls as editor of Food Manufacture. She will be responsible for leading the content team and driving it’s content strategy forward. Bethan has over a decade of writing experience and previously worked as editor at New Food.

Bethan Grylls Food Manufacture

