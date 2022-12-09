Bethan Grylls joins Food Manufacture
William Reed Business Media has appointed Bethan Grylls as editor of Food Manufacture. She will be responsible for leading the content team and driving it’s content strategy forward. Bethan has over a decade of writing experience and previously worked as editor at New Food.
