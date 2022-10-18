Editorial changes at New Food magazine
New Food‘s editor Bethan Grylls has confirmed she is leaving the publication after three and a half years. She hands over the editorship to current deputy editor, Joshua Minchin, who will officially take over on 23 November.
New Food covers food and beverage industry and is distributed bi-monthly to key decision makers throughout Europe.
