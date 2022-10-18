 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Editorial changes at New Food magazine

New Food
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
New Food‘s editor Bethan Grylls has confirmed she is leaving the publication after three and a half years. She hands over the editorship to current deputy editor, Joshua Minchin, who will officially take over on 23 November.

New Food covers food and beverage industry and is distributed bi-monthly to key decision makers throughout Europe.

