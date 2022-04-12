 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Carla Jenkins moves to The Times Scottish Edition

Scotland Times
By Sarah Acheampong
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times Scottish Edition has appointed Carla Jenkins as a social media journalist. Carla was previously a news reporter at Glasgow Live and will be overseeing social media output for the brand in the first few months of her role.

She can be found on Instagram at @carlaajenkins or tweeting @caarlaajenkins.

