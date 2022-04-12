Carla Jenkins moves to The Times Scottish Edition
The Times Scottish Edition has appointed Carla Jenkins as a social media journalist. Carla was previously a news reporter at Glasgow Live and will be overseeing social media output for the brand in the first few months of her role.
She can be found on Instagram at @carlaajenkins or tweeting @caarlaajenkins.
