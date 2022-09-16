Dayna McAlpine moves to Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Dayna McAlpine as a freelance contributing writer and editor, covering lifestyle, dating, sex, relationships, personal health, shopping and travel. Prior to this, she was the trends editor for both Edinburgh Live and Glasgow Live. Dayna is also a freelance journalist and is available for commissions.
