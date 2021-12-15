Changes to the Absolute Radio team
Absolute Radio has promoted Chris Martin to executive music producer.
Chris will lead programming on Absolute Classic Rock and Absolute 80s but will no longer presenter overnights on the main station.
Dan Noble has replaced him covering the 1-6am weekday slot, while Sophie K has taken on the late night weekend ‘Through the Decades’ show on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm.
Recent news related to Absolute 80s, Absolute Classic Rock or Absolute Radio
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris Martin
-
Dan Noble
-
Sophie Kostrowski
-
Absolute 80s
6 contacts
-
Absolute Classic Rock
6 contacts
-
Absolute Radio
31 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story