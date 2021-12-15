 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Changes to the Absolute Radio team

Absolute Radio
By Andrew Strutt
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Absolute Radio has promoted Chris Martin to executive music producer.

Chris will lead programming on Absolute Classic Rock and Absolute 80s but will no longer presenter overnights on the main station.

Dan Noble has replaced him covering the 1-6am weekday slot, while Sophie K has taken on the late night weekend ‘Through the Decades’ show on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm.

Absolute 80s Absolute Classic Rock Absolute Radio Chris Martin Dan Noble Sophie K

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Chris Martin
  • Dan Noble
  • Sophie Kostrowski
  • Absolute 80s
    6 contacts
  • Absolute Classic Rock
    6 contacts
  • Absolute Radio
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login