News / Consumer

Rachel Mallender set to leave Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Bauer Media Audio UK has announced today that Rachel Mallender, content director at Magic Radio, will be leaving the business.

Paul Sylvester, currently content director at Absolute Radio, will take over the role for an interim period with Rob Watson becoming interim content director at Absolute Radio.

Absolute Radio Magic Radio Paul Sylvester Rachel Mallender Rob Watson

