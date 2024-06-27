Rachel Mallender set to leave Bauer Media
Bauer Media Audio UK has announced today that Rachel Mallender, content director at Magic Radio, will be leaving the business.
Paul Sylvester, currently content director at Absolute Radio, will take over the role for an interim period with Rob Watson becoming interim content director at Absolute Radio.
Recent news related to Absolute Radio or Magic
Recent news related to Rob Watson, Paul Sylvester or Rachel Mallender
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rob Watson
-
Paul Sylvester
-
Rachel Mallender
-
Absolute Radio
27 contacts
-
Magic
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story