Jen Thomas joins Planet Rock
Planet Rock has appointed Jen Thomas as radio presenter.
Jen joins in October and will continue her presenter role at Magic radio. She is also a freelance writer covering music, lifestyle and shopping and can be reached on Twitter @jenthomasradio.
