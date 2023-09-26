 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jen Thomas joins Planet Rock

Planet-Rock
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
Planet Rock has appointed Jen Thomas as radio presenter.

Jen joins in October and will continue her presenter role at Magic radio. She is also a freelance writer covering music, lifestyle and shopping and can be reached on Twitter @jenthomasradio.

