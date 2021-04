Magic Radio has announced its Spring schedule:

Simon Phillips will present the drivetime slot from 4-7pm on weekdays.

He replaces Richard Allinson who now hosts the evening show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7-10pm.

Kat Shoob will now present on Saturday afternoons from 1-5pm.

Finally, Sonali Shah has joined Magic’s presenting line-up to host a Sunday breakfast show from 7-10am.