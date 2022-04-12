 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Schedule changes at Scala Radio

scala
By Andrew Strutt
13 hours ago
Scala Radio has confirmed several schedule changes that will take place from mid-April:

Richard Allinson will join the station to present from Monday to Thursday, 7-10pm. The three-hour programme will feature classical releases, the Piano Playlist at 8pm and an hour of Mindfulness Music at 9pm. Richard’s first show will be on 19 April.

Hannah Cox will host the weekend breakfast show from 7-10am on Saturday and Sunday. Her first show will be on 23 April.

Finally, Jamie Crick will present a Sunday afternoon called The West End Weekend, celebrating music from musicals. The first show will be on 24 April, from 5-6pm.

Hannah Cox Jamie Crick Richard Allinson Scala Radio

