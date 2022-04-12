Schedule changes at Scala Radio

Scala Radio has confirmed several schedule changes that will take place from mid-April:

Richard Allinson will join the station to present from Monday to Thursday, 7-10pm. The three-hour programme will feature classical releases, the Piano Playlist at 8pm and an hour of Mindfulness Music at 9pm. Richard’s first show will be on 19 April.

Hannah Cox will host the weekend breakfast show from 7-10am on Saturday and Sunday. Her first show will be on 23 April.

Finally, Jamie Crick will present a Sunday afternoon called The West End Weekend, celebrating music from musicals. The first show will be on 24 April, from 5-6pm.