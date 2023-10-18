 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Simon Phillips announced weekday presenter at Jazz FM

Jazz-FM
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Jazz FM has appointed Simon Phillips as presenter of the weekday ‘afternoon drive’ programme launching on 23 October.

Simon joins from his presenter role at Magic Radio and has also worked as a weekend presenter at Jazz FM.

The appointment follows the recent and sudden passing of long-term presenter Jamie Crick.

