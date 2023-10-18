Simon Phillips announced weekday presenter at Jazz FM
Jazz FM has appointed Simon Phillips as presenter of the weekday ‘afternoon drive’ programme launching on 23 October.
Simon joins from his presenter role at Magic Radio and has also worked as a weekend presenter at Jazz FM.
The appointment follows the recent and sudden passing of long-term presenter Jamie Crick.
