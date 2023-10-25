 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Paul Hayes has joined Radio News Hub as content editor

Radio News Hub
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Radio News Hub has appointed Paul Hayes as content editor.

Paul joined in October and will continue serving as a presenter on Magic, Mellow Magic, Magic Soul and Virgin Radio Anthems. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @hayesonair.

Paul Hayes Radio News Hub

Recent news related to Magic, Magic Soul, Mellow Magic, Radio News Hub, Radio News Hub (Online) or Virgin Radio Anthems

Simon Phillips announced weekday presenter at Jazz FM

Jen Thomas joins Planet Rock

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Paul Hayes
  • Magic
    25 contacts
  • Magic Soul
    2 contacts
  • Mellow Magic
    6 contacts
  • Radio News Hub
    12 contacts
  • Radio News Hub (Online)
    1 contacts
  • Virgin Radio Anthems
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login