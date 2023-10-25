Paul Hayes has joined Radio News Hub as content editor
Radio News Hub has appointed Paul Hayes as content editor.
Paul joined in October and will continue serving as a presenter on Magic, Mellow Magic, Magic Soul and Virgin Radio Anthems. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @hayesonair.
