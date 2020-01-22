Alice Westoby joins Magic as social digital manager

Magic has appointed Alice Westoby as social and digital manager. Alice, previously web & social editor at Absolute Radio and Heart, will be managing social content across all platforms as well as editorial content for Magic and sister stations Magic Chilled, Magic Soul, Magic At The Musicals and Magic Workout. She covers music, TV, movies, theatre, general entertainment and a small amount of lifestyle and is open to pitches from potential guests for online video content. Alice can be found tweeting @alicemayw_.