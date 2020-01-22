 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alice Westoby joins Magic as social digital manager

By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Magic

Magic has appointed Alice Westoby as social and digital manager. Alice, previously web & social editor at Absolute Radio and Heart, will be managing social content across all platforms as well as editorial content for Magic and sister stations Magic Chilled, Magic Soul, Magic At The Musicals and Magic Workout. She covers music, TV, movies, theatre, general entertainment and a small amount of lifestyle and is open to pitches from potential guests for online video content. Alice can be found tweeting @alicemayw_.

