Sally Ardis promoted to senior managing editor at Heart, Gold and Smooth Radio
Global has appointed Sally Ardis as senior managing editor across Heart, Gold and Smooth Radio to unlock opportunities for further growth of the three brands. Sally previously served as managing editor at Smooth Radio.
