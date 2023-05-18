 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Sally Ardis promoted to senior managing editor at Heart, Gold and Smooth Radio

Global Radio
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Global has appointed Sally Ardis as senior managing editor across Heart, Gold and Smooth Radio to unlock opportunities for further growth of the three brands. Sally previously served as managing editor at Smooth Radio.

Global Gold Heart Sally Ardis Smooth Radio

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sally Ardis
  • Gold
    8 contacts
  • Heart London
    25 contacts
  • Smooth Radio
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login