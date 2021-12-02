Changes to the editorial team at Eurogamer.net

Eurogamer.net has confirmed several changes within its editorial team:

Editor-in-chief, Oli Welsh, will step down at the end of 2020.

Martin Robinson, previously deputy editor, will replace Oli as editor-in-chief.

Wesley Yin-Poole has been promoted to deputy editorial director, overseeing Eurogamer and Digital Foundry. He was previously editor.

News editor Tom Phillips will step up to deputy editor while Matthew Reynolds has been promoted from associate editor to managing editor.

Chris Tapsell, previously a staff writer, is now reviews editor.

And finally, Lottie Lynn, previously guides writer, will now serve as senior guides writer.