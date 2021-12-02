 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Changes to the editorial team at Eurogamer.net

By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
eurogamer

Eurogamer.net has confirmed several changes within its editorial team:

Editor-in-chief, Oli Welsh, will step down at the end of 2020.

Martin Robinson, previously deputy editor, will replace Oli as editor-in-chief.

Wesley Yin-Poole has been promoted to deputy editorial director, overseeing Eurogamer and Digital Foundry. He was previously editor.

News editor Tom Phillips will step up to deputy editor while Matthew Reynolds has been promoted from associate editor to managing editor.

Chris Tapsell, previously a staff writer, is now reviews editor.

And finally, Lottie Lynn, previously guides writer, will now serve as senior guides writer.

