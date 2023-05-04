Promotion for Tom Phillips at Eurogamer.net
Eurogamer.net has appointed Tom Phillips as editor-in-chief. He will oversee all content for the site and ensure content satisfies a larger and more diverse audience.
He covers everything to do with the world of video games, including the people who make them and the companies involved.
Tom previously served as deputy editor on the website.
Recent news related to Eurogamer.net
Recent news related to Tom Phillips
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tom Phillips
-
Eurogamer.net
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story