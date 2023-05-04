 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Tom Phillips at Eurogamer.net

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
24 hours ago
Eurogamer.net has appointed Tom Phillips as editor-in-chief. He will oversee all content for the site and ensure content satisfies a larger and more diverse audience.

He covers everything to do with the world of video games, including the people who make them and the companies involved.

Tom previously served as deputy editor on the website.

