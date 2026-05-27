Chantelle Billson joins Travel Gossip
Travel Gossip has appointed Chantelle Billson as a reporter. Chantelle will be reporting on the travel trade industry, with a focus on news that impacts UK travel agents.
Chantelle join from her senior news reporter role at PinkNews.
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Chantelle Billson
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