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News / Consumer

Chantelle Billson joins Travel Gossip

Travel Gossip
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Travel Gossip has appointed Chantelle Billson as a reporter. Chantelle will be reporting on the travel trade industry, with a focus on news that impacts UK travel agents.

Chantelle join from her senior news reporter role at PinkNews.

Chantelle Billson Travel Gossip

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