Chantelle Dietz Joins Lancashire Life As Editor

By Christina Pirilla
14 hours ago
Newsquest Media Group has appointed Chantelle Dietz as the new editor of it’s lifestyle magazine, Lancashire Life. Chantelle is responsible for making sure every issue is packed with great reads for the audience, covering fashion, beauty, food & drink, travel, health & wellness, homes & property, people & culture and events, but with a distinct Lancashire twist, celebrating the people, places and businesses that make the county so special.

