Chantelle Dietz Joins Lancashire Life As Editor
Newsquest Media Group has appointed Chantelle Dietz as the new editor of it’s lifestyle magazine, Lancashire Life. Chantelle is responsible for making sure every issue is packed with great reads for the audience, covering fashion, beauty, food & drink, travel, health & wellness, homes & property, people & culture and events, but with a distinct Lancashire twist, celebrating the people, places and businesses that make the county so special.
Recent news related to Lancashire Life
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chantelle Dietz
-
Lancashire Life
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story