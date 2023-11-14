 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Charlotte Green moves to Full Fact

Full-Fact
By Martina Losi
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Full Fact has appointed Charlotte Green as news and online journalist.

Charlotte joins from her local democracy reporter role at Manchester Evening News, where she previously served as a senior reporter. She has also worked as a senior reporter at Accrington Observer and Rossendale Free Press and as a reporter at Mancunian Matters. Charlotte can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Char_Green_Fact.

