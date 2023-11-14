Charlotte Green moves to Full Fact
Full Fact has appointed Charlotte Green as news and online journalist.
Charlotte joins from her local democracy reporter role at Manchester Evening News, where she previously served as a senior reporter. She has also worked as a senior reporter at Accrington Observer and Rossendale Free Press and as a reporter at Mancunian Matters. Charlotte can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Char_Green_Fact.
