 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Jack Flintham moves to Manchester Evening News from Lincolnshire Live

Manchester Evening News
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Manchester Evening News has appointed Jack Flintham as trends football writer, covering Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jack has already joined the Reach plc publication from his SEO writer role at Lincolnshire Live, and has also previously served as community reporter at Lincolnshire Live.

 

Jack Flintham Lincolnshire Live Manchester Evening News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jack Flintham
  • Lincolnshire Live
    16 contacts
  • Manchester Evening News (MEN)
    87 contacts
  • Manchester Evening News (MEN) (Online)
    58 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login