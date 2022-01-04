Jack Flintham moves to Manchester Evening News from Lincolnshire Live
Manchester Evening News has appointed Jack Flintham as trends football writer, covering Manchester City and Manchester United.
Jack has already joined the Reach plc publication from his SEO writer role at Lincolnshire Live, and has also previously served as community reporter at Lincolnshire Live.
