National and Regional Press

Promotion for Jack Flintham at Reach Plc

Reach plc
By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
Reach Plc has appointed Jack Flintham as senior football writer. Jack, previously a senior football trends writer at Manchester Evening News, has joined Reach’s central team to work across several titles, including Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, football.london, Chronicle Live, Birmingham Live and Leeds Live. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JackFlintham.

Birmingham Live Chronicle Live football.london Jack Flintham Leeds Live Liverpool Echo Manchester Evening News Reach plc

