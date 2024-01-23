Promotion for Jack Flintham at Reach Plc
Reach Plc has appointed Jack Flintham as senior football writer. Jack, previously a senior football trends writer at Manchester Evening News, has joined Reach’s central team to work across several titles, including Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, football.london, Chronicle Live, Birmingham Live and Leeds Live. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JackFlintham.
