News / National and Regional Press

Ben Roberts-Haslam rejoins Liverpool Echo

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Liverpool Echo has appointed Ben Roberts-Haslam as general reporter.

Ben rejoined the newspaper in June; he was previously a news reporter at the publication, and most recently served as a communications executive at the English Football League. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @benhaslm.

