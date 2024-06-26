Ben Roberts-Haslam rejoins Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo has appointed Ben Roberts-Haslam as general reporter.
Ben rejoined the newspaper in June; he was previously a news reporter at the publication, and most recently served as a communications executive at the English Football League. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @benhaslm.
