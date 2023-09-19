 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Daniel Haygarth at Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Echo
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Liverpool Echo has appointed Daniel Haygarth as regeneration reporter to focus on long-reads, features and in-depth pieces on all aspects of regeneration on Merseyside – covering topics such as transport, infrastructure projects, business, culture, hospitality, politics and social issues.

He will also be in charge of Liverpool Echo’s’ Liverpool Daily Post newsletter, which brings readers a digest of our important stories every lunchtime.

Daniel previously served as senior reporter on the Reach plc regional title.

Daniel Haygarth Liverpool Echo

