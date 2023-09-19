Role change for Daniel Haygarth at Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo has appointed Daniel Haygarth as regeneration reporter to focus on long-reads, features and in-depth pieces on all aspects of regeneration on Merseyside – covering topics such as transport, infrastructure projects, business, culture, hospitality, politics and social issues.
He will also be in charge of Liverpool Echo’s’ Liverpool Daily Post newsletter, which brings readers a digest of our important stories every lunchtime.
Daniel previously served as senior reporter on the Reach plc regional title.
