Role change for Daniel Haygarth at Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Echo has appointed Daniel Haygarth as regeneration reporter to focus on long-reads, features and in-depth pieces on all aspects of regeneration on Merseyside – covering topics such as transport, infrastructure projects, business, culture, hospitality, politics and social issues.

He will also be in charge of Liverpool Echo’s’ Liverpool Daily Post newsletter, which brings readers a digest of our important stories every lunchtime.

Daniel previously served as senior reporter on the Reach plc regional title.