Jonathan Humphries to join the BBC North West online team
The BBC has appointed Jonathan Humphries as journalist at BBC News Online (North West).
Jonathan joins in February from his crime and investigations reporter role at Liverpool Echo. He also previously served as a reporter at The Mail and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JHumphriesEcho.
