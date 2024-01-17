 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jonathan Humphries to join the BBC North West online team

BBC North West
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
The BBC has appointed Jonathan Humphries as journalist at BBC News Online (North West).

Jonathan joins in February from his crime and investigations reporter role at Liverpool Echo. He also previously served as a reporter at The Mail and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JHumphriesEcho.

