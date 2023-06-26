Alec Whitaker starts as trainee reporter at Westmorland Gazette and The Mail
Newsquest Cumbria has appointed Alec Whitaker as a trainee reporter, based in Kendal. He will be working across the Westmorland Gazette and The Mail, covering local news and stories that matter to the community. He can be found tweeting @AWhitakerJourno.
