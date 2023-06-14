 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Erin Gaskell starts as AI-powered reporter at Newsquest

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
Newsquest has appointed Erin Gaskell as AI-powered reporter. She will utilise AI technology to create national, local and hyper-local content across all news brands.

Erin was previously a reporter for The Mail and Westmorland Gazette and can be found tweeting @ErinGaskellNews.

