Erin Gaskell starts as AI-powered reporter at Newsquest
Newsquest has appointed Erin Gaskell as AI-powered reporter. She will utilise AI technology to create national, local and hyper-local content across all news brands.
Erin was previously a reporter for The Mail and Westmorland Gazette and can be found tweeting @ErinGaskellNews.
Recent news related to The Mail or The Westmorland Gazette
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Erin Gaskell
-
The Mail
10 contacts
-
The Westmorland Gazette
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story