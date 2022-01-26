Joanna Morris to join Newsquest as investigations editor

Newsquest has appointed Joanna Morris as investigations editor, for titles in the North-East of England and Cumbria. Joanna was previously a reporter at The Northern Echo and ran Newsquest’s data unit from 2019, before joining the PA’s RADAR data and robot reporting project last year.

Joanna will be working across The Northern Echo, The Mail, Carlisle News & Star, Cumberland News, Westmorland Gazette, Darlington & Stockton Times and other Newsquest titles across the North-East and Cumbria. From March 2022, Joanna will lead and project manage investigations and work with journalists in both regions to conduct their own investigations.