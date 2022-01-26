 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Joanna Morris to join Newsquest as investigations editor

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Joanna Morris as investigations editor, for titles in the North-East of England and Cumbria. Joanna was previously a reporter at The Northern Echo and ran Newsquest’s data unit from 2019, before joining the PA’s RADAR data and robot reporting project last year.

Joanna will be working across The Northern Echo, The Mail, Carlisle News & Star, Cumberland News, Westmorland Gazette, Darlington & Stockton Times and other Newsquest titles across the North-East and Cumbria. From March 2022, Joanna will lead and project manage investigations and work with journalists in both regions to conduct their own investigations.

Cumberland News Joanna Morris News & Star (Carlisle) The Mail The Northern Echo

