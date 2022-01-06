 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dan Haygarth starts at his home city newspaper Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Echo
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
3 days ago
Liverpool Echo has appointed Dan Haygarth as reporter to focus on covering all news from Liverpool, Merseyside and the region. He has particularly keen to hear about campaigns and human interest stories.

Dan joined on 4 January from his trainee reporter at Cambridgeshire Live, and has also previously served as a freelance writer.

 

