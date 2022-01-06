Dan Haygarth starts at his home city newspaper Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo has appointed Dan Haygarth as reporter to focus on covering all news from Liverpool, Merseyside and the region. He has particularly keen to hear about campaigns and human interest stories.
Dan joined on 4 January from his trainee reporter at Cambridgeshire Live, and has also previously served as a freelance writer.
Recent news related to Cambridgeshire Live, Liverpool Echo or Liverpool Echo (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Dan Haygarth
-
Cambridgeshire Live
13 contacts
-
Liverpool Echo
59 contacts
-
Liverpool Echo (Online)
53 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story