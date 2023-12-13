Ashlea Hickin to start as content editor at CambridgeshireLive
CambridgeshireLive has appointed Ashlea Hickin as content editor, starting in January for six months. Ashlea is currently working at the title on secondment and was previously a senior reporter at NorfolkLive. She can be found tweeting @AshleaHickin.
