Abigail Rabbett named editor of NottinghamWorld and DerbyWorld
National World has appointed Abigail Rabbett as editor of sister websites DerbyWorld and NottinghamWorld. Abigail was previously customer loyalty editor at National World and prior to this served as editor of Norfolk Live, Suffolk Live and Cambridgeshire Live. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @AbigailRabbett.
