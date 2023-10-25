 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Abigail Rabbett named editor of NottinghamWorld and DerbyWorld

National-World-Publishing
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

National World has appointed Abigail Rabbett as editor of sister websites DerbyWorld and NottinghamWorld. Abigail was previously customer loyalty editor at National World and prior to this served as editor of Norfolk Live, Suffolk Live and Cambridgeshire Live. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @AbigailRabbett.

Abigail Rabbett DerbyWorld NottinghamWorld

