Role change for Alice Cunningham at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Alice Cunningham as deputy editor across Herts Live, Bedfordshire Live, Buckinghamshire Live, Norfolk Live and Suffolk Live.
Alice will help to manage the teams on the sites, taking more responsibility for the articles being publishing each day.
She would like to hear about local stories from all of the above counties so that the sites can highlight them and then include in their newsletters, which they will be focusing on more going forward.
