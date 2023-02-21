 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Alice Cunningham at Reach plc

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Alice Cunningham as deputy editor across Herts Live, Bedfordshire Live, Buckinghamshire Live, Norfolk Live and Suffolk Live.

Alice will help to manage the teams on the sites, taking more responsibility for the articles being publishing each day.

She would like to hear about local stories from all of the above counties so that the sites can highlight them and then include in their newsletters, which they will be focusing on more going forward.

 

Alice Cunningham Bedfordshire Live Buckinghamshire Live. Herts Live Norfolk Live Suffolk Live

