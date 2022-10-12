 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Will Durrant joins HertsLive

HertsLive
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
HertsLive has appointed Will Durrant as local democracy reporter. He shall be covering Hertfordshire’s ten district councils and a range of county-wide organisations, from NHS organisations to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s decisions.

He is particularly keen to hear about local politics, planning proposals, housing, benefits and funding, and transport.

 

HertsLive Will Durrant

