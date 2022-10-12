Will Durrant joins HertsLive
HertsLive has appointed Will Durrant as local democracy reporter. He shall be covering Hertfordshire’s ten district councils and a range of county-wide organisations, from NHS organisations to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s decisions.
He is particularly keen to hear about local politics, planning proposals, housing, benefits and funding, and transport.
