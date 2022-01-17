Brad Gray starts as content editor for HertsLive
HertsLive has appointed Brad Gray as content editor.
Brad started the role on 17 January and will be covering the Hertfordshire patch. He was previously regional content editor for Reach Plc‘s South East titles and can be found tweeting @Brad_Gray_.
