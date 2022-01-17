 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
National and Regional Press

Brad Gray starts as content editor for HertsLive

HertsLive
By Andrew Strutt
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HertsLive has appointed Brad Gray as content editor.

Brad started the role on 17 January and will be covering the Hertfordshire patch. He was previously regional content editor for Reach Plc‘s South East titles and can be found tweeting @Brad_Gray_.

Brad Gray HertsLive Reach plc

