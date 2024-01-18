Brad Gray joins Tortoise Media
Tortoise Media has appointed Brad Gray as production assistant.
Brad was previously a content lead and content editor at Reach Plc in the South East across BedfordshireLive, SuffolkLive and NorfolkLive. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Brad_Gray_.
