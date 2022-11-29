Brad Gray becomes Content Lead at Bedfordshire Live
Reach Plc has appointed Brad Gray as the content lead at Bedfordshire Live, where he is heading up editorial content across the brand. Prior to this, Brad was the content editor at HertsLive and Bedfordshire Live.
