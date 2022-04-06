Simon Murfitt joins Newsquest and North London editor
Newsquest has appointed Simon Murfitt as editor of its North London office in Watford. Simon was previously content editor at Bedfordshire Live and has worked for Reach plc for eight years.
At Newsquest, Simon will be responsible for overseeing a group of weekly newspapers, including the Watford Observer and Epping Forest Guardian.
