 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Simon Murfitt joins Newsquest and North London editor

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Simon Murfitt as editor of its North London office in Watford. Simon was previously content editor at Bedfordshire Live and has worked for Reach plc for eight years.

At Newsquest, Simon will be responsible for overseeing a group of weekly newspapers, including the Watford Observer and Epping Forest Guardian.

 

Epping Forest Guardian Newsquest Simon Murfitt Watford Observer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Simon Murfitt
  • Bedfordshire Live
    5 contacts
  • Epping Forest Guardian
    4 contacts
  • Watford Observer
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login