News / National and Regional Press

Kimberley Hackett joins the Watford Observer

Watford Observer
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Watford Observer has appointed Kimberley Hackett as community reporter. Kimberley was previously a senior news reporter at Nursing Standard and can be found tweeting @kj_hackett.

Kimberley Hackett Watford Observer

