Shruti Sheth Trivedi joins the Nursing Standard

Nursing Standard
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Nursing Standard has appointed Shruti Sheth Trivedi as senior reporter to focus on covering everything to do with nurses and the issues they face (eg pay, car parking, workplace wellbeing such as hydration, food etc., COVID-19, periods and menopause, uniforms etc.) in the NHS and social care.

Shruti joined on 15 August from her primary care reporter role at Health Service Journal, and has also previously served as audience and content editor at Slough Observer Series.

 

