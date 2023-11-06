 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Kimberley Hackett joins GPonline

GPonline
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GPonline has appointed Kimberley Hackett as senior reporter.

Kimberley joined in October from her community news reporter role at Watford Observer. She also previously worked as a senior news reporter at Nursing Standard. Kimberley can be found on X (previously Twitter) @kimberleyjourno.

GPonline Kimberley Hackett Watford Observer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kimberley Hackett
  • GPonline
    5 contacts
  • Nursing Standard
    13 contacts
  • Watford Observer
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login