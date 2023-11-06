Kimberley Hackett joins GPonline
GPonline has appointed Kimberley Hackett as senior reporter.
Kimberley joined in October from her community news reporter role at Watford Observer. She also previously worked as a senior news reporter at Nursing Standard. Kimberley can be found on X (previously Twitter) @kimberleyjourno.
