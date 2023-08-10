 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Ellie Philpotts moves to the limbic

The Limbic
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

the limbic has appointed Ellie Philpotts as a senior health reporter, focusing on UK secondary care, particularly respiratory, haematology/oncology, and rheumatology. Prior to this, Ellie was a senior reporter at GPonline. the limbic is an independent news site covering clinical and medico-political news and education for medical specialists in Australia and the UK.

Ellie Philpotts the limbic

