Ellie Philpotts moves to the limbic
the limbic has appointed Ellie Philpotts as a senior health reporter, focusing on UK secondary care, particularly respiratory, haematology/oncology, and rheumatology. Prior to this, Ellie was a senior reporter at GPonline. the limbic is an independent news site covering clinical and medico-political news and education for medical specialists in Australia and the UK.
