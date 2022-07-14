 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Ellie Philpotts moves to Times Higher Education

Times Higher Education
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Times Higher Education (THE) has appointed Ellie Philpotts as a rankings reporter. Prior to this, she was a features journalist at Pulse, the monthly magazine and site for GPs and other medical professionals. Ellie writes news and features centred around THE’s worldwide rankings, as well as university leadership, strategy, internationalisation and other topics. Ellie can be reached by email or on Twitter.

Ellie Philpotts Pulse Times Higher Education Times Higher Education (THE)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Eleanor Philpotts
  • Pulse
    2 contacts
  • Times Higher Education (THE)
    19 contacts
  • Times Higher Education (THE) (Online)
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login