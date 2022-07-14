Ellie Philpotts moves to Times Higher Education
Times Higher Education (THE) has appointed Ellie Philpotts as a rankings reporter. Prior to this, she was a features journalist at Pulse, the monthly magazine and site for GPs and other medical professionals. Ellie writes news and features centred around THE’s worldwide rankings, as well as university leadership, strategy, internationalisation and other topics. Ellie can be reached by email or on Twitter.
