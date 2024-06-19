Juliette Rowsell joins Times Higher Education
Times Higher Education has appointed Juliette Rowsell as a reporter. Juliette will be covering employment issues within higher education, as well as emerging tech within the higher ed space and teaching practices.
Juliette joins from her news editor role at People Management.
