 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Juliette Rowsell joins Times Higher Education

Times Higher Education
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Times Higher Education has appointed Juliette Rowsell as a reporter. Juliette will be covering employment issues within higher education, as well as emerging tech within the higher ed space and teaching practices.

Juliette joins from her news editor role at People Management.

Juliette Rowsell People Management Times Higher Education

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Juliette Rowsell
  • People Management
    6 contacts
  • Times Higher Education (THE)
    17 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login