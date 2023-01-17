 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Arunth Sriganthan joins People Management

People Management
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Arunth Sriganthan as junior staff writer at People Management. He will be writing online articles about stories and topics related to HR and contributing to the publication’s print magazine. Arunth was previously a trainee journalist at PA Media.

Arunth Sriganthan Haymarket Media Group People Management

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Arunth Sriganthan
  • People Management
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login