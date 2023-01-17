Arunth Sriganthan joins People Management
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Arunth Sriganthan as junior staff writer at People Management. He will be writing online articles about stories and topics related to HR and contributing to the publication’s print magazine. Arunth was previously a trainee journalist at PA Media.
