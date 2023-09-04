 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Juliette Rowsell joins People Management

People Management
By Amy Wilson
17 hours ago
People Management has appointed Juliette Rowsell as staff writer. She will be covering HR issues, as well as working conditions and workplace issues. Juliette previously served as acting news editor at Supply Management magazine.

