News / Trade

Abbie Dawson joins People Management

People Management
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

People Management has appointed Abbie Dawson as deputy editor. Abbie was previously head of content at Dream Garden and prior to that worked as food & drink reporter at The Grocer.

Abbie Dawson People Management

