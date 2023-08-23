Promotion for Grace Duncan at The Grocer
The Grocer has promoted Grace Duncan to senior fresh foods reporter. Grace is responsible for covering fruit & veg, meat, fish, eggs, plant-based and dairy stories from farm to fork. She also supports with the annual Dairymen supplement and writes category reports and features.
Grace can be found tweeting @gracieellen_.
