Niamh Leonard-Bedwell of The Grocer steps up to become Senior Food & Drink Reporter
The Grocer has appointed Niamh Leonard-Bedwell as senior food & drink reporter. Niamh will continue to focus on the fmcg sector and will also cover NPD, shortages and inflation. Additionally, she contributes features to the magazine, including big interviews and category reports.
Niamh previously served as food & drink reporter on the magazine and website.
