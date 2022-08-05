 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Niamh Leonard-Bedwell of The Grocer steps up to become Senior Food & Drink Reporter

The Grocer
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Grocer has appointed Niamh Leonard-Bedwell as senior food & drink reporter. Niamh will continue to focus on the fmcg sector and will also cover NPD, shortages and inflation. Additionally, she contributes features to the magazine, including big interviews and category reports.

Niamh previously served as food & drink reporter on the magazine and website.

Niamh Leonard-Bedwell The Grocer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Niamh Leonard-Bedwell
  • The Grocer
    20 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login