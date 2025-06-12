 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dominic Bernard named as finance reporter at The Grocer

The Grocer
By Sarah Acheampong
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

William Reed has appointed Dominic Bernard as the finance reporter at The Grocer. He was previously a senior reporter at HR Magazine and will be focusing on grocery retail and FMCG stories, with a focus on M&A deals, fundraising and executive moves.

Dominic Bernard HR Magazine The Grocer William Reed

