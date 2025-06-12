Dominic Bernard named as finance reporter at The Grocer
William Reed has appointed Dominic Bernard as the finance reporter at The Grocer. He was previously a senior reporter at HR Magazine and will be focusing on grocery retail and FMCG stories, with a focus on M&A deals, fundraising and executive moves.
