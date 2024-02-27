 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jo Gallacher joins REBA from HR Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
REBA has appointed Jo Gallacher as content director. Jo will be leading the content to deliver practical actions, future trends and insight to senior reward, employee benefits, HR, pensions, and wellbeing practitioners.

Jo will be focussing in particular on employee reward and pay; health cover and risk insurances; pensions and the full range of employee benefits services.

Jo joins from her editor role at HR Magazine, and has also previously served as editor at Recycling & Waste World.

