Jo Gallacher joins REBA from HR Magazine

REBA has appointed Jo Gallacher as content director. Jo will be leading the content to deliver practical actions, future trends and insight to senior reward, employee benefits, HR, pensions, and wellbeing practitioners.

Jo will be focussing in particular on employee reward and pay; health cover and risk insurances; pensions and the full range of employee benefits services.

Jo joins from her editor role at HR Magazine, and has also previously served as editor at Recycling & Waste World.