Charissa King promoted to editor at HR Magazine
Mark Allen Group has promoted Charissa King to editor of HR Magazine. Prior to this, Charissa was deputy editor at the publication; before that, she served as the editor of Glass and Glazing Products (GGP).
Recent news related to Glass and Glazing Products (GGP) or HR Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Charissa King
-
Glass and Glazing Products (GGP)
1 contacts
-
HR Magazine
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story