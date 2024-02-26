 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Charissa King promoted to editor at HR Magazine

HR magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Mark Allen Group has promoted Charissa King to editor of HR Magazine. Prior to this, Charissa was deputy editor at the publication; before that, she served as the editor of Glass and Glazing Products (GGP).

Charissa King Glass and Glazing Products (GGP) HR Magazine Mark Allen Group

